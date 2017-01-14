Teen Stolen as a Baby Sticks Up for ‘Mother’ Who Raised Her

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The teenager who was stolen as a newborn from a Florida hospital is defending her “mother,” saying that the woman who stole her 18 years ago is not a criminal.

Kamiyah Mobley was only hours old in 1998 when she was stolen from the nursery of a Florida hospital, and according to police in South Carolina, 51-year-old Gloria Williams has now been charged with kidnapping for the 18-year-old crime after DNA evidence concluded that Mobley is not her biological child.

The girl appears to have reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to enquire about the kidnapping, and eventually, her concerns resulted in the investigation into Williams’ actions.

Despite the growing controversy, the girl says she still loves the woman she grew up thinking was her mother. Mobley is also defending the kidnapper, posting a message on Facebook insisting that Williams never mistreated her as she grew up. She said the kidnapper “raised me with everything I needed and most of all everything I wanted,” according to the New York Daily News.

“My mother is no felon. The ignorant ones won’t understand that,” Mobley added.

Still, since discovering her true identity, Mobley has reached out and connected with her birth mother Shanara Mobley and the Mobley family.

“Nobody works miracles but God. I know now he heard my prayers,” her grandmother, Velma Aiken, said upon learning the fate of her long lost granddaughter.

