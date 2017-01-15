Democrats Fundraise Off Lewis-Trump Feud

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Democrats are using the bickering between Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis and President-elect Donald Trump to raise money.

“Today, Donald Trump attacked me on Twitter. He said that I’m ‘all talk’ and ‘no action,'” reads a DNC fundraising email sent Saturday. “I’ve been beaten bloody, tear-gassed, fighting for what’s right for America. I’ve marched at Selma with Dr. King. Sometimes that’s what it takes to move our country in the right direction.”

“We refuse to stop now. We’re not done fighting for progress. We’re ready for the next four years,” the email adds before asking, “Are you with us? Join me and chip in whatever you can today to help Democrats stand up to injustice.”

On Friday, Lewis launched an attack on Trump calling his election “illegitimate” and cited a Russian “conspiracy.”

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president. I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians, and others, that helped him get elected,” Lewis told NBC’s Chuck Todd.

Trump fired back, urging the Georgia Democrat to “spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.”

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

The Democrat’s fundraising email says donations will “be divided evenly between the DNC and John Lewis for Congress.”

John Lewis hitting Donald Trump back in fundraising email: "I've been beaten bloody, tear-gassed…We refuse to stop now. We're not done…" pic.twitter.com/wVyPfY1h09 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 14, 2017

Trump will be sworn into office as the 45 President of the United States on Friday, January 20 in Washington, D.C.

