EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton Sex Assault Accusers To Anti-Trump Women’s Marchers: ‘Shame On All Of You’

Bill Clinton’s famous sex assault accusers Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey are strongly criticizing the upcoming Women’s March on Washington, a celebrity-endorsed event planned for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The march has been described by the news media as a female protest against Trump, with reports that hundreds of thousands might attend.

The mission statement for the march claims that the gathering is meant to send a message “that women’s rights are human rights” and pledges to fight against those who have demonized “survivors of sexual assault.”

Speaking to Breitbart News, Broaddrick had strong words for the march organizers:

I am a survivor of sexual assault. I am one of the people you are supposedly marching for. I was raped by Bill Clinton. Did you hear me? I am one of many that Bill Clinton assaulted. Where were you ladies when I was hurting and scared? This past year, I once again told about my horrific encounter with Bill Clinton.

Where were you? You were silent because of your support for Hillary Clinton. Shame on you; all of you. I can finally move forward because your candidate, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton, my abuser, no longer matter.

Willey stated, “Donald Trump has ‘demonized’ victims of sexual assault? How so? Exactly what do they call what Bill and Hillary did to us? They are the king and queen of demonization and defamation. Where were they when we needed them? I’ll be sure to look for them at the inauguration. I’m looking forward to looking them in the eye.”

Jones took particular offense at the involvement of Hollywood celebrities who are slated to participate in the march.

“Hollywood is insane and they are idiots. Most of America doesn’t care about what they have to say, as we all witnessed during the last election. These celebrities should only be there for our entertainment when we want to go see them. Otherwise they should shut up,” Jones told this reporter.

Addressing the march organizers, Jones stated,

What did they do for us when we were sexually assaulted by the man that they actually support? I mean their brains are so twisted and so fried. Where were they when we were out there telling our stories again about the Clintons, and how Hillary enabled him to do what he did, and then she covered it up and smeared us. What about us? We are women and nobody came to our defense, especially from Hollywood.

Celebrities who have confirmed attendance at the so-called Women’s March include Chelsea Handler, America Ferrera, Unzo Aduba, Scarlett Johnansson, Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi, Julianne Moore, Hari Nef, Yara Shahidi, Constance Wu, Olivia Wilde, Monica Ramen, Katy Perry, Cher, Danielle Brooks, Patricia Arquette and Zendaya.

The mission statement for the march reads:

The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault – and our communities are hurting and scared. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear.

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.

The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.

Last week, Breitbart News reported the march is backed by a who’s who of far-left organizations, including scores of groups financed by billionaire George Soros.

Activists Gloria Steinem and Harry Belafonte are serving as honorary co-chairs.

In 2005, Belafonte founded the Gathering for Justice group, which has since been the recipient of numerous grants from Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Open Society also supported the New York production of a play starring Belafonte titled “The Exonerated” about wrongly convicted death row inmates. Soros’ foundation sponsored a series of “talk back” conversions after the play “where justice advocates and death penalty experts from across the country will speak and field questions from the theater audience.”

Belafonte serves on the board of the Advancement Project, which was one of four primary recipients of money from a group created in 2008 called the Election Administration Fund. The Fund reportedly raised between $5.1 million–$1 million from Soros’ Open Society Institute.

Meanwhile, the official partner’s list for the Women’s March on Washington reads like a who’s who of the far-left, including groups such as CODEPINK, the Southern Poverty Law Center and 350.org.

Many of the march “partners” are financed by Soros, including: Sierra Club, Amnesty International, MoveOn.org, NAACP, Green For All, Center for Constitutional Rights, Human Rights Watch, MoveOn.org, NARAL Pro-Choice, People for the American Way and Planned Parenthood.

The march is led by the following four co-chairs:

Tamika D. Mallory, whose bio says she “has worked closely with the Obama Administration as an advocate for civil rights issues, equal rights for women, health care, gun violence, and police misconduct.” She also served on the transition committee of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.



Carmen Perez, who served as the executive director of Belafonte’s Soros-financed The Gathering for Justice.



Linda Sarsour, a self-described “Brooklyn-born Palestinian-American-Muslim racial justice and civil rights activist,” who serves as “the Executive Director of the Arab American Association of New York, co-founder of Muslims for Ferguson, and a member of Justice League NYC,” her march bio relates.



Bob Bland, the CEO and founder of Manufacture New York (MNY), which his bio describes as “a social enterprise that is rethinking the fashion ecosystem (design, development, distribution) and creating a new, vertically-integrated business model that will transform apparel & textile production for the 21st century.”

