Report: Laura Ingraham Considering Senate Run in Virginia

Conservative talk radio personality Laura Ingraham is eyeing a Senate run in Virginia to challenge Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, the Washington Examiner reports.

Sources say that several party insiders have approached her with the subject and she is considering it.

Peter Anthony, Ingraham’s business partner, has already snatched up several website domains in preparation for her Senate run, such as ingrahamsenate.net, ingrahamsenate.com, ingrahamforvirginia.com and ingraham2018.com.

Ingraham did not comment on the rumored run.

Ingraham is well-known in Virginia and inside the Washington, D.C. beltway, brings a wealth of media experience to the table. In addition to her radio show, she heads up news site Lifezette.com, is a Fox News contributor, and is a New York Times bestselling author, the Blaze reports.

Ingraham, if she chooses to mount a bid, will face a crowded primary field.

So far, Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA), Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA), and Carly Fiorina are all reportedly exploring runs for the Senate seat.