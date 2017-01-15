Six Teens Beat Up Woman on NY Train for Looking At Them with Displeasure, Police Say

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police in New York are searching for six teenaged girls who allegedly beat up another train passenger for looking at them with disapproval, reports say.

Officials are on the lookout for six girls who witnesses say began to harass a 28-year-old female passenger on a Brooklyn-bound L train on December 23. The teens were upset with the woman because she shook her head at them to “express her displeasure towards the group,” according to police.

The teens began to punch and kick the woman and knocked her phone out of her hand. In addition, as the assailants left the train car they stole the assaulted woman’s phone, New York’s DNAInfo.com reported.

The victim was punched in the face several times, police said

The girls jumped off the train at the Sutter Avenue stop at around 3:30 PM.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the teens exiting the train.

No one is currently in custody for the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.