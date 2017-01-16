Exclusive — Inaugural Committee: ‘We Want All Americans’ to Join Donald Trump’s Inauguration; This Is a ‘Movement of Unity for the People’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Boris Epshteyn, the communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, told Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 this weekend that “things are shaping up wonderfully” ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump, the incoming 45th President of the United States of America. Throughout the Sunday evening interview, Epshteyn sounded a tone of unifying the country—all people nationwide—behind the new President.

“We have got a great week of events,” Epshteyn said. “Tuesday and Wednesday there’s some private events, the chairman’s dinner, and the vice president’s dinner on Wednesday. The chairman’s dinner is on Tuesday. And then Thursday, we have official events, starting with the laying of the wreaths at Arlington Cemetery, paying homage and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our beautiful democracy. And then you have got the concerts on the mall, and the voice of the people—all of these groups, all of these people who are going to participate, flying in to participate, and we’re happy to give them the opportunity. So you have choirs, you have bands, you’ll have performers from all over the country representing the very best of America. And then you’ll have the Make America Great Again celebration—Lee Greenwood, Three Doors Down, and Toby Keith, among other performers. And then, finally, remarks by the President-elect Donald J. Trump on Thursday, and then Friday is the big day, of course.”

Epshteyn noted that while this week, Trump’s inaugural week, is a celebration, the President-elect is eager to get right to work.

“This President-elect, who’s going to be President on January 20, ran to get this country working, to get this country safe, to get this country secure, and that’s what his focus is,” Epshteyn said. “But, of course it’s a celebration, but while it’s a celebration it’s also time to get to work.”

Epshteyn noted that Trump views it as “vital” to honor those who risk their lives to protect the United States and the people, so there is a big focus on the Commander-in-Chief ball which is expanding to include not just active duty servicemen and women, but also veterans, first responders like law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs, as well as wounded warriors.

“It is so vital to honor those who risk their lives for Americans all over the country and all over the world,” Epshteyn said. “Someone going to work in rural Pennsylvania knows that there’s someone else going to bed or waking up across the world fighting to keep their freedom and save their freedom. That is such a key vision, a key portion of the American fabric. So there’s only three official inaugural balls this year. In 2009, there were nine or ten. So we have two official inaugural balls, and then the ball saluting the Armed Services and first responders. So important to honor those who are risking their lives, and as far as the first responders, those are who are keeping American lives safe every day across this country.”

Epshteyn highlighted a few events that the public can attend and pointed people to the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) website, where people can get more information on where to go and how to get around Washington.

“The key events for the American people are ‘The Voice of the American People Concert’ and the welcome celebration,” Epshteyn said. “All they got to do is show up. Just show up. Enjoy. They’re complimentary, no tickets required. And then for the swearing in: Here are the big moments, the traditional moments and key moments on the 20th. You go from Blair House, where the President-elect is staying to St. John’s, then the traditional coffee and tea meeting between the outgoing President and first lady and incoming President and first lady, and then the swearing in on the West Lawn of the Capitol at noon. We want all Americans—as many as possible—to come and be with us and stand with us. Let’s unite together and celebrate all that’s great in our country. No tickets required. You can get tickets and register if you want, but no tickets required. Just show up.”

He added that this inauguration may be the most historic in U.S. history since the country has elected for the first time ever a businessman who has never held either elected or military office.

“This is the most historic inauguration in a long time and probably in American history,” Epshteyn said. “We’re going to have so many people from across the country, and all these Americans here to come join with us and celebrate the fact that the Trump movement has arrived. And what is that movement? That is a movement of unity for the people. That’s a movement of us being together as a country and working together and being inclusive with each other and being leaders around the world. And it’s pragmatist, and that’s what Donald J. Trump is; he’s pragmatic because he is a businessman. He knows how to get things done under budget and ahead of schedule, and that’s what he’ll be doing as President.”

