New O’Keefe Video: Leftists Planning Stink Bombs at ‘Deploraball’

A new video released Monday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas shows left-wing activists allegedly planning to use butyric acid bombs — commonly known as “stink bombs” — to disrupt an event scheduled for the week of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

The leftists captured on film were allegedly targeting the Deploraball, a grass-roots event being held on Thursday at the National Press Club “to celebrate and honor … the passionate citizens who worked social media, knocked on doors, and endured harassement to support” Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On Friday, several news outlets reported that a group of left-wing activists from the “D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition,” part of a broader effort called “#DisruptJ20” (for January 20th, the date of the inauguration) had been captured on tape discussing plans to crash the Deplorable, disrupt the parade at the inauguration, and target specific individuals.

Now, Project Veritas reveals just how the left-wing #DisruptJ20 activists may have been prepared to go. According to the video, they allegedly planned to place explosive “stink bomb” devices at the party and, if those failed, to trigger the fire sprinkler system, forcing attendees to evacuate outside in cold weather conditions.

One activist is also heard on the video to threaten the city government of Washington, D.C., and the police:

The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they try to steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose.

During the campaign, O’Keefe and Project Veritas exposed efforts by the left-wing activists contracted to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to stage protests at Republican events, and to incite violence at Donald Trump’s events in particular. Their goal was to create, in their words, a sense of “anarchy” around the candidate.

Now, O’Keefe has apparently revealed further plans to create anarchy and disorder around Trump’s inauguration. And, as he points out in the video, the actions planned by the activists could run afoul of anti-terrorism laws.

O’Keefe and Project Veritas say that they shared the results of their investigation with the FBI, the Secret Service, and the D.C. Metro Police.

In commenting on the video, O’Keefe concludes: “Just to be clear, we don’t have a problem with people protesting peacefully or voicing their First Amendment rights, that’s protected by the Constitution. But in this case, Disrupt J20 says openly that their plan is to shut down the inauguration. The question is where do these people draw the line.”

The video released Monday is Part One of a continued investigation by Project Veritas, which plans to release other videos later in the week.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. His new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.