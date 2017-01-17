Donald Trump: Approval Polls Are ‘Phony’ and ’Rigged’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump ridiculed recent polls showing that he is already suffering from low approval ratings as he prepares for his inauguration.

“The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls,” he wrote on Twitter this morning. “They are rigged just like before.”

Pundits and media figures are citing an ABC News/Washington Post poll that shows Trump entering office as the most unpopular president for at least 40 years. Only 40 percent see Trump favorably overall, 21 points behind Obama’s favorability numbers.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted Jan. 12-15, 2017 among 1,005 adults. Partisan divisions are 31-23-37 percent, Democrats-Republicans-independents. Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.5 points.