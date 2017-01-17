Inaugural Rioters Urged to ‘Go Hard’ in ‘Only Chance’ to ‘Rove the City’ Under ‘Protocol of the Obama Era’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A chilling article from one of the over 75 groups that Breitbart News has identified as connected to the #DisruptJ20 events titled Ten Reasons to Go Hard on January 20 makes the case to anarchists, socialist and communist ruffians from across the country about “why would it be worth driving across the country to a city crowded with reactionaries and police.”

Saying that during the inauguration “the DC police will have their hands full” it ominously tells the web of American-hating, anti-capitalist activists worldwide that the January 20th inauguration “is our only chance to fight Trump under the laws and police protocol of the Obama era.”

The article lays out the overall plan of the gathering groups to “rove the city” and set up “blockades at the checkpoints around the parade route” as well as shutting down Washington D.C.’s “transportation infrastructure.”

The article, published just days ago by the website CrimethInc. also urges leftist protesters across the country to engage in lone-wolf style terror attacks and “pick a target and carry out an offensive strike.” It tells rioters who can’t make it to Washington D.C. to “choose their own targets” and “decorate your city in advance.”

The slick website CrimethInc describes itself and its purpose in heroic terms, even making a Star Wars reference by calling itself “a rebel alliance.”

CrimethInc. is a rebel alliance—a decentralized network pledged to anonymous collective action—a breakout from the prisons of our age. We strive to reinvent our lives and our world according to the principles of self-determination and mutual aid.

The reference shows how the left views itself and justifies it’s open calls for violence against Donald Trump supporters, people planning to attend the inaugural, and police. Breitbart Texas editor Brandon Darby explained in a recent interview that the left sees itself as “Luke Skywalker fighting Darth Vader, believing we’re the evil empire. That is what they believe in their head and they act accordingly because they actually believe that about us. We’ve been dehumanized that much.”

For months, the establishment media as well as mainstream politicians like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have demeaned both Donald Trump and his supporters constantly.

The article in Crimthinc also makes it clear that the left-wing groups gathering in Washington are thinking long-term and planning to build “new fighting formations.” They write:

The inauguration is an opportunity for a wide range of people to work together, building new networks that could act together for years to come.

If the actions on January 20 go well, new fighting formations might arise that could continue to act together as the Trump era gets underway.

The group openly outlines some of what they have in store for the inauguration:

Some are calling for blockades at the checkpoints around the parade route, in hopes that Trump will ride into office in front of silent, empty bleachers. Others are preparing to rove the city, supporting and defending other protesters and responding to situations as they arise. Still others are looking at blocking the transportation infrastructure. Washington, DC offers countless possibilities for self-organized groups to set their own goals and choose their own targets on their own time. between a wide variety of tactics and points of intervention.

The article highlights the group’s belief that “this is our only chance to fight Trump under the laws and police protocol of the Obama era.” and says:

Later, when the Trump administration introduces new laws and surveillance programs and government agencies and FBI operations, it will be too late to build up momentum to resist them. We have to do that right now, while millions of people are angry, before it becomes significantly more difficult to organize. Neither hiding out in secretive closed circles nor behaving passively and obediently will keep anyone safe. If no one puts up any resistance, the crackdown will hit everyone sooner or later. The only surefire guarantee of safety is a powerful movement that can support arrestees and impose material consequences for repression.

While the Crimethinc article tells readers that “anything that happens in DC will be worth 100 actions anywhere else,” it urges them to take direct even if they can’t get to Washington, D.C. and suggests:

…student walkouts, wildcat strikes, demonstrations, and more. You could decorate your city in advance, or pick a target and carry out an offensive strike to shut down business for the day. Everywhere in the US and around the world, January 20 will be an opportunity to connect with people on the basis of opposition to the regime.

