Obama Lavishes Praise on Josh Earnest During Last White House Press Briefing

President Barack Obama interrupted the White House press briefing Tuesday to praise Press Secretary Josh Earnest for his years of service.

Obama said Earnest had an “all American” look and a face “made for television,” and the outgoing president lauded Earnest’s “smarts” and his “maturity.”

The president pointed out that Earnest had “never disappointed” during his time in the White House.

“He was tough and he didn’t always give you guys everything you wanted, but he was always prepared. He was always courteous,” Obama said.

Obama didn’t mention previous press secretaries Robert Gibbs or Jay Carney, but appeared to spend more time praising Earnest’s character.

“This guy ranks as high as just about anybody that I’ve worked with,” Obama said. “He is not only a great press secretary but more importantly, he is a really, really good man, and I’m really, really proud of him.”