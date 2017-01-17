Sean Spicer Responds to Dem Lawmakers Boycotting Trump Inauguration: ‘It’s a Shame’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A growing list of roughly 50 Democratic lawmakers say they will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

According to the Washington Post, at least 49 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives are boycotting Trump’s inauguration “to protest what they described as his alarming and divisive policies, foreign interference in his election and his criticism of civil rights icon John Lewis, a congressman from Georgia.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Lewis told NBC News that he was not planning to attend Trump’s inauguration because he doesn’t see Trump’s election victory as legitimate due to attempted interference in the U.S. election by Russia.

Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer responded to the planned boycott during a call with reporters on Tuesday morning.

“We’d love for every member of Congress to attend but if they don’t, we’ve got some great seats for others to partake in,” Spicer stated. “It’s a shame that these folks don’t want to be part of the peaceful transfer of power.”