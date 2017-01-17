Toddler Shot in the Head When Her Father Took Her on Drug Deal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A toddler was shot in the head when her father took her on a drug deal in South Carolina.

The two-year-old was left in the back seat of a car while her father, 33-year-old Tyrone Randolph, reportedly bought drugs in Santee Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Randolph reportedly took his daughter to a home on Bonner Avenue so he could purchase illegal narcotics, and then got into a gun battle with the dealer, during which the child was hit in the head by a stray bullet, WCCB reported.

Investigators say she was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, where she is now out of intensive care.

Randolph is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to ten years.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Randolph Sunday morning at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center, but bond was not set, WIS reported.