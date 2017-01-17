Donald Trump: John Lewis Lied About Not Skipping Inaugurations Before Mine

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump continued his feud with Democratic Congressman John Lewis after the civil rights legend said he does not believe Trump is a “legitimate president” and that this is the first inauguration he will not attend.

After his comment, a Washington Post report surfaced reporting that Lewis skipped Bush’s inauguration because he did not believe Bush was the true elected president.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“John Lewis said about my inauguration, ‘It will be the first one that I’ve missed.’ WRONG (or lie)!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He boycotted Bush 43 also because he ‘thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in….he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.’ Sound familiar!”

Lewis said he will skip Trump’s inauguration because the President-elect is “wrong” for America.

“I don’t plan to attend the inauguration,” Lewis said, adding, “It will be the first one that I miss since I’ve been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong.”