Walmart to Create 10,000 Retail Jobs, 24,000 Construction Jobs

Walmart announced Tuesday it would be creating 10,000 jobs in the United States this year, a number that’s on par with the amount of jobs the store has created in previous years, as President-elect Donald Trump puts pressure on companies to create more jobs in the U.S.

The new jobs will be retail jobs for Walmart’s 59 new stores planned for the next fiscal year that starts in February or e-commerce jobs, but there will also be 24,000 new construction jobs created in order to build the new stores, Reuters reports.

Walmart said the number of new jobs is about the same as previous years, and is part of $6.8 billion in capital investments in the U.S. for the new fiscal year which starts Feb. 1.

The investments also include construction and remodeling of stores and distribution centers as well as expansion of new services such as online grocery pickup, KWTV reported.

“Our 2017 plans to grow our business … will have a meaningful impact on the country,” Executive Vice President Dan Bartlett said in a statement.

Walmart also said it would open 160 training academies around the country, adding to the 40 that already exist. The company aims to provide up to six weeks of specialty training to 225,000 workers, the company said.

Walmart’s job announcement comes after the store had to close 154 poor-performing U.S. stores and slash 10,000 jobs in January 2016, USA Today reports.