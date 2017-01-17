‘Women’s March’ Ousts Pro-Life Feminists from Protest

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A feminist group has been unceremoniously expelled from the list of participants at the upcoming Women’s March on Washington, once organizers discovered that the group did not adhere to the strict pro-abortion requirement for marchers.

New Wave Feminists had been chosen as an official partner of the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Washington, until the Atlantic magazine revealed that the group believes in the right to life of unborn children.

On its website, New Wave Feminists proclaims its intent to “take feminism back from those who have corrupted it,” trading it in for “a handful of birth control pills, the ‘privilege’ to degrade ourselves in playboy, and the ‘right’ to abort our children.”

The Atlantic’s exposé Monday on the group’s pro-life message met with outrage from the abortion lobby, leading the Women’s March organizers to swiftly remove the group from its roster of partners.

“The Women’s March’s platform is pro-choice and that has been our stance from day one,” the organizers said in a statement. “The anti-choice organization in question is not a partner of the Women’s March on Washington. We apologize for this error.”

As Breitbart News reported Saturday, the anti-Trump protest march intends to showcase the losing platform of Hillary Clinton, especially her dogged devotion to abortion-on-demand.

Despite its lip service to “diversity,” the March’s website issued a series of “unity principles” late last week that excluded women with a pro-life of pro-marriage perspective. The guidelines specifically espouse “reproductive rights” and “LGBTQIA rights” as core beliefs of the project, revealing it to be just another front for the powerful abortion lobby.

“We believe in Reproductive Freedom,” the guidelines state. “This means open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people, regardless of income, location or education.”

Sponsors of the March include Catholics for Choice, the Center for Reproductive Rights, NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation, National Abortion Federation, National Center for Lesbian Rights, National Institute for Reproductive Health, and Planned Parenthood.

“We must have the power to control our bodies and be free from gender norms, expectations and stereotypes,” it reads.

Despite the humiliating expulsion of New Wave Feminists, the nonprofit group has said it will take part in the march anyway.

“We will definitely be there with our pro-life, pro-woman message,” said group leader Destiny Hernon-De La Rosa.

“These are the women we would be trying to reach, anyway.”

