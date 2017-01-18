Dog Licks Owners’ Faces to Save Them from House Fire

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A dog heroically saved a family from a house fire Wednesday morning.

Jack, a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit bill mix, licked his owners’ faces to warn them of danger as flames broke out in the back bedroom of a home in Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia reported.

“As soon as I got to the scene they said, ‘[Jack] saved our lives, he woke us up,’” Jennifer Leary with Red Paw Relief, an organization that helps pets displaced by disasters, said.

The family was able to make it to safety, thanks to Jack. Four adults and five children made it out of the home without a scratch, according to Leary.

Jack and two cats were in the home at the time of the fire. One of the cats did not survive. Jack and the surviving cat remain in the care of Red Paw Relief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.