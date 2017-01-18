Donald Trump Tackles ‘Totally Biased’ Today Show on NBC for ‘Fake News’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump lashed out against NBC’s Today show after they reported that the recent job announcements from major companies were already being created in the United States anyway.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back. to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS,” he wrote on Twitter. “Ask top CEO’s of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me!”

Trump was reacting to a “Fact Check” segment on the Today show this morning about the jobs.

“How much credit should the president-elect be actually taking?” asked Today host Matt Lauer.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reported that companies like GM said that their decision to announce the new jobs wasn’t because of Trump, but rather part of their already planned expansions.

Trump has met or spoken with several CEOs of major companies who have announced big job plans in America after his election, even before his inauguration as president.

Melber said that Trump’s impact on the jobs announcements were “very small or nonexistent”

“There’s a fantasy football aura to all of this,” he said, suggesting the companies were serving shareholders first, not responding to Trump.

But Trump signaled frustration with Today, a show that he has appeared on frequently during his career and presidential campaign.

“No wonder the Today Show on biased NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past,” Trump wrote. “Little credibility!”