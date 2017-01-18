SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man was injured Tuesday night while attempting to start a fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS was called at 9:23 p.m. to respond to a report that a man was setting himself on fire, CNN reported.

“We did arrive and did find a male adult with burns and we transported that patient to an area hospital with potential but not life-threatening burns,” DC Fire and EMS Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo told CNN Wednesday.

The man suffered minor burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Fox News reported.

The man, who told a reporter that he was from California, said he tried to set himself on fire “as an act of protest”: “We have a dictator that has been elected,” the unidentified man told WRC.

The D.C. Police Department said they notified Secret Service officials of the incident.

It is unclear whether the man will face charges.

Nearly a million people are expected to be in D.C. this weekend for the inauguration and for the protests accompanying it.