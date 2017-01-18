Obama Tries to Calm Hysterical Left: ‘We’re Going to be Okay’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Barack Obama assured Americans that the United States would survive a president Donald Trump, despite the hysteria promulgated by Hollywood and the liberal elites.

Obama admitted that reporters asked him what he was really thinking about the election results, despite his lofty rhetoric during the transition.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“What I’m saying really is what I think. I believe in this country. I believe in the American people,” he said during his last press conference. “I believe that people are more good than bad.”

Obama admitted that sometimes he cursed more behind closed doors and had periods of anger and frustration, but that he remained hopeful for the future of the country, despite Trump’s election.

“At my core, I think we’re going to be okay,” he said. “We just have to fight for it. We have to work for it, and not take it for granted.”

He explained that his daughters Sasha and Malia did not feel that somehow “America has somehow rejected them or rejected their values” simply because of the election, adding that he and first lady Michelle Obama tried to teach them resilience and hope.

“[T]he only thing that is the end of the world is the end of the world,” he said. “And so, you get knocked down, you get up, brush yourself off and you get back to work.”

Obama was asked to react specifically to Rep. John Lewis and at least 50 other Democratic members of congress who had publicly announced their plans to boycott the inauguration, but he refused to comment.

“With respect to the inauguration, I’m not going to comment on those issues,” he said. “All I know is I’ll be there, as will Michelle.”