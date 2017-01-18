Sean Spicer: Trump to Impose Up to Five Executive Orders on Day One

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump is set to impose a range of executive orders immediately after his inauguration on Friday, according to his transition team.

“He’s got a few of them, probably in the area of four or five, that we’re looking at for Friday,” said incoming press secretary Sean Spicer at the Trump transition headquarters.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Then there are some other ones that I expect him to sign with respect to a couple of issues that have been high on his priority list,” he continued.

Trump has promised to reverse a range of orders previously imposed by Barack Obama.

The most likely executive order to be repealed on Friday is the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), which grant amnesty to thousands of illegal immigrants.

Other orders that will inevitably be repealed on Friday or in the near future include the Clean Power Plan, as well as orders pertaining to gun control and religious liberty.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com