Donald Trump Trademarks 2020 Campaign Slogan: ‘Keep America Great!’

President-elect Donald Trump will be President of the United States in two days, but he has already started planning his re-election campaign.

In an interview with the Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty, Trump revealed the slogan for his 2020 campaign for re-election.

Halfway through his interview, Trump shared the news that he has already decided on his slogan for a 2020 re-election bid. As reported by the Post:

“Are you ready?” he said. “‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.” “Get me my lawyer!” the president-elect shouted. Two minutes later, one arrived. “Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great,’” Trump said. “Got it,” the lawyer replied.

