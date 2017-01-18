Donald Trump Trademarks 2020 Campaign Slogan: ‘Keep America Great!’

President-elect Donald Trump will be President of the United States in two days, but he has already started planning his re-election campaign.
In an interview with the Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty, Trump revealed the slogan for his 2020 campaign for re-election.
Halfway through his interview, Trump shared the news that he has already decided on his slogan for a 2020 re-election bid. As reported by the Post:
“Are you ready?” he said. “‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”
“Get me my lawyer!” the president-elect shouted.
Two minutes later, one arrived.
“Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great,’” Trump said.
“Got it,” the lawyer replied.
