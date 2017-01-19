17-Year-Old Michigan Girl Charged with Raping 19-Year-Old Man at Knifepoint

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 17-year-old girl from Michigan has been charged with raping a 19-year-old man at knifepoint.

Lestina Marie Smith of Saginaw Township was arraigned Tuesday morning on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, M Live reported.

The charges come from an incident in Saginaw Township where Smith allegedly held the man at knifepoint and had oral and vaginal sex with him.

The alleged victim has not been named, due to the sexual nature of the crime, and police have not released any additional details about the suspected assault.

Smith was held without bond at the Saginaw County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on February 3.

If convicted, the 17-year-old could be sentenced to life in prison.

Smith’s family has been active on social media, supporting the rape suspect through messages on her Facebook account, the Daily Mail reported.