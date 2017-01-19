Democrat Civil War: ‘Anybody Who Gives Money to [David Brock] Is Pissing Down a Rat Hole.’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Some Democrats are fighting against Clinton ally David Brock’s plan to launch his own donor network to fund his efforts to rebuild the left.

Brock’s donor network is seen by some on the left as a challenge to the efforts of Democracy Alliance, an organization launched by billionaire George Soros and other major donors to fund progressive policy initiatives and political causes, Politico reported.

“Anybody who gives money to him is pissing down a rathole,” said John Morgan, a big Clinton donor who is pondering a run for governor in the state of Florida, of Brock’s fundraising efforts.

Brock explained that his donor network is more political than Democracy Alliance, saying that Democracy Alliance has been less of a political organization focused on winning elections and more of an organization focusing on liberal donors’ pet projects.

After Hillary Clinton’s loss, Brock took heat from Sanders supporters who say he did not do enough to help Clinton against Trump and Clinton supporters who say his work for conservatives in the ’90s makes him unreliable to help the liberal cause.

“I think what he did to the Clintons early on disqualifies him from me for life,” said Morgan. “I look at people like that as just political mercenaries.”

Brock is also seeking money to build a “Breitbart of the left” and has established an anti-Trump “war room” that will seek to hold the Trump administration accountable.