Weather Channel Founder: Gore’s ‘Inconvenient Sequel’ Another ‘Scientific Monstrosity’

The founder of the Weather Channel has predicted that Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Sequel will be another ‘scientific monstrosity’ on a par with his first global warming docu-drama An Inconvenient Truth.

“Thousands of scientists have debunked the horrid science fiction in his first film, An Inconvenient Truth. Gore keeps making billions and mis-educating millions and the media keeps spreading wild science-fiction claims on a daily basis,” said John Coleman, who founded the Weather Channel in 1980.

The film premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, but is not scheduled for public release until next summer, when the weather is warmer and global warming will seem more plausible.

Coleman, a meteorologist for over six decades, has called global warming “the greatest scam in history” and a “manufactured crisis.”

“I have studied this topic seriously for years,” Coleman said. “It has become a political and environment agenda item, but the science is not valid.”

In 2006, An Inconvenient Truth became one of the top-grossing docs of all time, earning $50 million worldwide. It also and won the Oscar that year for best documentary.

Coleman has said that Holly wood is complicit in spreading groundless forecasts about the future of the planet.

“Gore’s Hollywood friends are giving his blatantly unscientific scare predictions a new platform,” Coleman told Climate Depot.

Coleman said he was “horrified” that Gore’s first climate documentary has been presented as factual in schools and media throughout the world while the contrary position has been ignored or silenced.

“For years others and I begged Hollywood to give a scientifically accurate counteract on Gore’s sci-fi film a chance,” Coleman said. “We were totally ignored.”

Coleman has vowed not to give up in opposing what he calls the bogus science behind the fabricated climate chance crisis.

“We will continue to battle this non-science beast of Goliath. And we hope that like David did in that wonderful old tale, we will eventually win the war,” he said.

“There is no significant man-made climate change now, there has not been any in the past and there is no scientific reason to fear any in the future,” he said.

