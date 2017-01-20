White House, POTUS Social Media Accounts Transfer to President Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The official social media accounts for the President of the United States, the Vice President, the First Lady, and the White House have now transferred over to their new occupants.

Shortly after President Trump’s swearing in ceremony today, Twitter’s official @POTUS account changed from “President Obama” to “President Trump.”

Though the new POTUS account has not made a single tweet yet, it has already accumulated nearly 4 million followers, with the accounts previous followers and tweets being transferred over to a @POTUS44 account for the now former-president Barack Obama.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also had her account moved to the @FLOTUS44 username, with new First Lady Melania Trump taking over the @FLOTUS account. Similarly, Vice President Mike Pence has taken over the @VP account, with former Vice President Joe Biden taking @VP44.

The previous White House Twitter account has moved to @ObamaWhiteHouse, with the Trump administration taking @WhiteHouse, while former Press Secretary Josh Earnest has moved to @PressSec44— transferring the @PressSec account to new Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

It’s official. Our 45th president has taken the oath of office & we couldn't be more excited! Congratulations to @POTUS Trump #Inauguration — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2017

The same tactic has been used on Instagram, too, with the former White House account moving to an “ObamaWhiteHouse” account.

President Trump and his administration have also taken over the WhiteHouse.gov website, which currently boasts a “President Donald J. Trump” banner at the top.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.