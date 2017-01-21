Skip to content

Trump Attends Multi-Faith Inaugural Prayer Service, Then Meets with CIA

AFP/Getty Images

by Alex Swoyer21 Jan 2017Washington, DC 0

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attended the Inaugural Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday morning with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

Trump’s family was also in attendance at the prayer service.

Several faiths offered prayers, including Christian, Hindu, Jewish, and Muslim prayers. The prayers asked for guidance and help for the new President of the United States:

After attending the service, Trump will head to the CIA “to thank the men and women of the intelligence community,” according to Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer.


