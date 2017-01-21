Trump Attends Multi-Faith Inaugural Prayer Service, Then Meets with CIA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attended the Inaugural Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday morning with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" plays at the national prayer service in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/ELpDVK6AIq pic.twitter.com/eJ5lpBYd0d SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2017

Trump’s family was also in attendance at the prayer service.

Several faiths offered prayers, including Christian, Hindu, Jewish, and Muslim prayers. The prayers asked for guidance and help for the new President of the United States:

With President Trump in attendance, Dean of Washington National Cathedral prays for God to break down walls, take away arrogance pic.twitter.com/tigM6aikbd — CNN Religion (@CNNbelief) January 21, 2017

After attending the service, Trump will head to the CIA “to thank the men and women of the intelligence community,” according to Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer.