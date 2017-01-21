Indianapolis Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jan. 21 (UPI) — Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson arrived in Indianapolis together. It’s becoming more likely that they leave in unison.

The Indianapolis Colts fired Grigson, its general manager, Saturday. He had signed a three-year contract extension with the team last January. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Grigson’s dismissal, which has since been confirmed by multiple sources.

Bill Polian served as the team’s general manager from 1997 to 2009. Chris Polian took over in 2010 and 2011, before giving way to Grigson. Since Tony Dungy’s decorated seven-year tenure as Colts’ coach, the team could be on its third coach in nine seasons if Pagano also gets fired.

Grigson and Pagano’s Colts had a 49-31 record in five seasons, including a 3-3 mark in the playoffs. Bob Kravitz reported in 2015 that Grigson was a “terrible meddler” for Pagano, hindering his coaching ability.

On Jan. 6, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reported that the Colts were keeping Pagano for 2017. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Grigson would also be retained.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer has reported that Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to hire Peyton Manning as the team’s head of football operations.