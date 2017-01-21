SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Just days before the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Pope Francis has sent a message of support to the March for Life taking place in Paris, France, on Sunday.

“The Church must never tire of being an advocate for life and must not neglect to proclaim that human life is to be protected unconditionally from the moment of conception until natural death,” the Pope’s message said.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pope Francis has been a vocal critic of the abortion industry, comparing it to King Herod’s slaughter of the innocents at the time of Jesus, and accusing the abortion lobby of working with a Mafia-like mentality that seeks to eliminate those who get in one’s way.

In his message to pro-life marchers, Francis expressed his solidarity with their efforts and urged them to continue to proclaim the value of human life.

“Beyond this legitimate manifestation in defense of human life, the Holy Father encourages participants in the March for Life to work tirelessly for the building of a civilization of love and a culture of life,” said the message, which was sent through the Apostolic Nuncio to France, Archbishop Luigi Ventura.

On Sunday, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order cutting funding to the International Planned Parenthood Foundation, in a restoration of Ronald Reagan’s “Mexico City policy” that banned U.S. government funding of abortion around the world.

The executive order would reportedly be timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion-on-demand on all 50 states in the Union.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome