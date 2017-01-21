Trump Gives Oval Office New Look with Gold Drapes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Oval Office was redecorated with gold drapes just in time for President Trump’s arrival at the White House Friday.

The drapes were a change from the crimson drapes former President Obama had in his Oval Office, the Hill reported.

The change was first spotted as Trump signed executive orders on Obamacare and other things as his initial major acts as President.

The couches and other furniture seemed to be different, but the Resolute Desk, which has been in place for decades, remained, ABC News reported.

Trump also returned a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to the Oval Office. Obama had removed it to make room for a bust of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump also displays the MLK bust in his office; it sits on a small wooden desk.

Most presidents use furnishings already in the White House collection to decorate the Oval Office, according to the White House Historical Association.