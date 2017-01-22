Bush Photographer on Trump Team Short List for White House Photographer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Shealah Craighead, a photographer for the White House during George W. Bush’s administration, is on the Trump team’s short list for chief White House photographer.

Craighead photographed Trump at the inaugural balls Friday night, and those in the photography community suspect she is going to be Trump’s pick, CNN reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Press secretary Sean Spicer said Saturday that Trump has not yet named a director of photography.

Craighead is reportedly trying out for the position, according to a source close to the Trump administration.

“She is at the top of the list,” the source said.

The source added that new presidents want to be comfortable with the person who will be following them around taking pictures all the time, which is the reason why the Trump team hasn’t made an announcement about the position yet.

Craighead’s website features images from her time working with the Bush family, including as personal photographer for First Lady Laura Bush, and photos of Sarah Palin’s vice presidential campaign.

Craighead created a new Twitter handle, @shealahphoto45, in January but hasn’t posted anything yet.

She also has a account featuring her personal photography on Instagram.