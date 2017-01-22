Prosecutors: Most Inauguration Day Protesters Who Were Arrested Will Be Charged with Felony Rioting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Most of the estimated 230 protesters who were arrested on Inauguration Day will face felony rioting charges, according to federal prosecutors.

Most of those arrested will be released without having to post bail on the condition that they return to court in February, CBS News reports.

If charged, the protesters could face a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Interim D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said Friday that 217 people were being charged with rioting.

The arrests took place in a four-block stretch around downtown Washington while President Trump was being sworn in.

Protesters burned waste canisters, threw the embers at police, and broke windows of businesses downtown.

Police used pepper spray and “sting balls” against the crowd.

Six police officers suffered minor injuries due to the protests, with three of the officers hit in the head with flying objects, WUSA reports.