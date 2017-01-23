Chelsea Clinton Urges Leftists to Leave Barron Trump Alone

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton defended Barron Trump after angry leftists started making fun of President Donald Trump’s youngest child during the inauguration.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

In the same message, however, Clinton urged leftists to oppose Barron’s father for his policies.

“Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids,” she said: