Donald Trump Executive Actions Kill TPP, Announce Federal Hiring Freeze, Restore Mexico City Policy

President Donald Trump signed three executive actions this morning, killing the Trans-Pacific partnership, instituting a federal hiring freeze, and restoring the Mexico City policy, which bans federal funds from being used to fund abortions.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time … a great thing for the American worker,” Trump said after signing the order killing former President Obama’s signature trade effort.

Trump senior advisors stood and watched Trump sign the executive orders as senior advisor Reince Priebus announced each order as it was signed.

Trump specified that the hiring freeze for federal workers would not apply to the military.