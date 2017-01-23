Police Find Body of ‘Masked Man Dressed in All Black’ After Homeowner Opens Fire

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police responding to calls of a break-in Saturday arrived to find that the homeowner had opened fire, and the body of a “masked man dressed in all black” was in the front yard of the residence.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, in the incident that occurred in Albuquerque, New Mexico, around 11:30 p.m., the homeowner discovered two masked suspects inside his home.

Albuquerque police said, “The homeowner challenged the subjects and fired his handgun at them when he observed them in a room of his home armed with blunt objects or edged weapons.”

When police arrived, a “masked man dressed in all black [was] dead in the front yard.” The second suspect was not captured. Police believe he fled the scene “after the shooting” started.

The alleged home invasion occurred at “a house in the 9500 block of Sunburst Road, near 98th and Sage.” Neighbors said the area has “recently deteriorated and that nearby vacant homes had become hot spots for drug and gang activity.”

