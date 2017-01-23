Red Alert Politics: Anti-Trump Protesters Torch Muslim Immigrant’s Limo

Considerable anger was on display this weekend on the part of anti-Trump protesters across the country. Many in Washington D.C. were hard-pressed to articulate their ideas, and in a story by Red Alert Politics, their behavior stole the very livlihood of someone with whom we would expect them to sympathize:
The inauguration of Donald Trump had fireworks, but for people going about their daily lives, there was just fire and chaos from protesters. A limo driver was injured while the stretch limousine he drove was torched and destroyed by protesters near the intersection of 12th and K Streets NW in Washington, DC.
Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of the company, Nationwide Chauffeured Services, is now speaking out against the protesters for what they did.
In an exclusive interview with Red Alert Politics, Ashraf said he wasn’t a supporter of Donald Trump during his campaign, but Friday’s protests were completely counter-productive.
