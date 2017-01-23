Sen. Liz Warren Refuses to Disavow Madonna’s Wish to ‘Blow Up the White House’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two days after Madonna shared her wish to blow up the White House, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.-Mass.) has not come out with a statement condemning the outrageous desire that the pop singer expressed in her address to Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington’s National Mall.

“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said to the cheers of tens of thousands of feminists and other opponents of President Donald J. Trump.

Breitbart News sought comment from Warren with an office visit, in addition to emails and a phone message.

After being given a five-hour window before posting, the senator’s office did not respond.

A survey of Warren’s social media accounts and her official senate office website turned up no condemnation of Madonna’s threat of terrorism against the Executive Mansion.

According to Gateway Pundit, the response of the Secret Service was different:

A spokesman for the Secret Service told The Gateway Pundit the agency is aware of the comment by aging pop star Madonna made at a large liberal women’s protest against President Donald Trump held in Washington, D.C., Saturday, that she has “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” The spokesman said an investigation would be opened but that the decision to prosecute rests with the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Sunday, the “Material Girl” songstress walked back her wish to blow up the White House in an exhaustive Instagram post:

Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with ” I want to start a revolution of love.” ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world.

Madonna said her plan to blow up the White House was a metaphor and she does not want to speak or act out of anger: “It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️***”