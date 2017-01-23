Trump on Letter from Obama: ‘We Won’t Tell the Press What’s in It’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump jokingly told White House staff Sunday that he wouldn’t tell the press what was in the letter former President Obama wrote to him, the Hill reported.

“I just went to the Oval Office and found this beautiful letter from President Obama,” Trump said Sunday when addressing senior staff members. “It was really very nice of him to do that and we will cherish that. We will keep that and we won’t even tell the press what’s in that letter.”

Obama left Trump a letter in the Oval Office, continuing a tradition that many outgoing presidents have done before him.

In the letter former President Bush left former President Obama, Bush told Obama that he will face “trying moments” during his presidency. He also warned Obama that “critics will rage” and said your “‘friends’ will disappoint you.”

“But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me,” Bush wrote. “No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.”

In the letter former President Clinton wrote to his successor Bush, Clinton wished Bush “success” and “happiness” and told him that being president is “the greatest honor that can come to an American citizen.”

“The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible,” Clinton wrote. “My prayers are with you and your family. Godspeed.”