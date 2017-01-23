Trump White House Pledges Support for Law Enforcement in White House Page   

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump is keeping his campaign promise as president by pledging to stand up for our Law Enforcement.

Shortly after taking the oath of office as our 45th president of the United States on Friday, the official White House website quickly published six top new issue statement, all top priorities of the Trump’s administration, including one titled, “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community.”

In the Law Enforcement section, Trump states his administration “will be a law and order administration,” committed to ending the “dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America.”

The statement offers a stark difference from his predecessor, President Barack Obama, who routinely investigated police departments all while championing anti-police groups such as Black Lives Matter.

Such anti-police groups have led to an uptick in anger and hatred towards police. 135 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2016. Out of the 135 fallen officers, 64 were killed in shooting fatalities with 21 of those being ambushed attacks. The most deadliest ambush against police officers occurred in Dallas, Texas, in July of 2016 where five police officers were fatally shot during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The Trump administration, according to the statement, will prevent these protest movements from continuing to have the power to freely riot and loot in the streets.

“Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter,” the statement reads on the White House’s official website. “The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it. Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter. Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.”

According to the website, the Trump administration is also committed to reducing violent crimes, pointing to the 2016 homicides statistics in major cities such as Chicago and Washington, D.C. In 2016, 16 of 20 major U.S. cities saw a surge in homicide with Chicago being one of the country’s most violent city. According to Chicago PD, the city closed 2016 with a homicide record hitting 762, a record not seen in over two decades and more than the number of homicides in New York and Los Angeles combined.

“The Trump Administration is committed to reducing violent crime,” according to the White House statement. “In 2015, homicides increased by 17% in America’s fifty largest cities. That’s the largest increase in 25 years. In our nation’s capital, killings have risen by 50 percent. There were thousands of shootings in Chicago last year alone.”

During his presidential campaign and afterward, President Trump promised to be a friend to law enforcement, casting himself as the “Law and Order” candidate. He also pledged to end the violence against law enforcement by pushing for legislation to call such attack as a “hate crime” and calling for the federal death penalty for cop killers. Trump support for law enforcement during the campaign trail helped him secure the endorsement of the National Fraternal Order of Police, National Border Patrol Council and National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council.

Other priorities mapped out Trump’s infamous campaign promise to build a border wall to stop illegal immigration, and deporting illegal aliens with violent criminal records.

“President Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities,” the statement reads. “Supporting law enforcement also means deporting illegal aliens with violent criminal records who have remained within our borders.”

