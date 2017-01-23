Watch: Planned Parenthood’s ‘Pre-Natal Care Deception’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

National pro-life organization Live Action is releasing a new investigative video allegedly revealing that “pre-natal care,” a service Planned Parenthood officials persistently claim is offered in its clinics, is “virtually nonexistent at the abortion chain.”

According to Live Action:

Although Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards told the media in 2011 that, “Prenatal care – these are the kinds of services that folks depend on Planned Parenthood for,” Live Action investigators searching for such services at Planned Parenthood were turned away by 92 of the 97 centers they contacted.

“Planned Parenthood says it’s a champion of women’s health care, yet prenatal care, which is an essential service for expectant mothers, is virtually nonexistent,” states Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action. “Our investigators who wanted to keep their babies were turned away by 92 out of 97 Planned Parenthood centers. It’s clear that despite its claims, abortion is the priority and the only option for pregnant women that visit Planned Parenthood.”

During a web conference for media about the new investigation, Rose said her group conducted an analysis of Planned Parenthood’s own annual report of its services provided to clients.

Planned Parenthood, she said, “provides less than one percent of pap smear tests for women in our country every year,” and “less than two percent of clinical breast exams every year.” She continues that the corporation also provides “zero mammograms, despite claims in previous years by them and their supporters that they do.”

However, Planned Parenthood “provides over 30 percent of all abortions in this country,” Rose observes.

“That alone shows you where the corporation focuses their services in their facilities,” she says, adding that for every 160 abortions performed at Planned Parenthood, only one child and mother is referred for adoption.

“Their focus as an organization is insincere,” says Rose. “It’s not women’s healthcare as they market themselves to be but, instead, their focus is their abortion practice and their abortion lobbying.”

Excerpts from the video include these Planned Parenthood staff members’ responses to the undercover investigator’s request for pre-natal services:

“Planned Parenthood offers abortions, so they don’t offer prenatal care.” – Tempe, AZ, Planned Parenthood “No, we don’t do prenatal services. I mean, it’s called Planned Parenthood, I know it’s kind of deceiving.” – Merrillville, IN, Planned Parenthood “No, see, we don’t see pregnant women as a way of giving prenatal care, we see pregnant women, um, you know, if they are considering other options.” – Santa Fe, NM, Planned Parenthood

Live Action plans to invest $500,000 in a digital ad campaign that promotes its new investigative video. The group says additional videos will further expose the reality behind Planned Parenthood’s claims to providing “healthcare” services.

Last week, Live Action released a video featuring former Planned Parenthood clinic manager Ramona Trevino, who still worked for the abortion business in 2011 when a Live Action investigation featured an undercover reporter posing as a pimp seeking abortions for his underage sex workers. Trevino said that rather than responding to the videos with better training for its staff on reporting underage sex trafficking, the abortion chain instead used the videos to instruct employees how to avoid getting caught by undercover journalists.

“I couldn’t believe that we were actually there to train on how to identify if we’re being recorded,” Trevino says in the video. “That experience for me left me so disgusted that I couldn’t see how Planned Parenthood could ever redeem themselves after that.”