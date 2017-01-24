Ambushed Pizza Delivery Man Pulls Own Gun on Attackers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A pizza delivery man who was ambushed and shot subsequently dropped his pizzas, pulled his own handgun, and opened fire on the two robbery suspects.

The incident occurred Monday about 7:05 p.m. in southwest Philadelphia.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WPVI reports that the 36-year-old delivery man brought the pizzas to a home that turned out to be vacant. The delivery man knocked on the door of the home “and two armed men [allegedly] emerged from an adjacent home.” Police said those armed men “shot the deliveryman man once in the left arm and once in the left side.”

At that point, the delivery man “dropped the pizzas and pulled out his own gun.” He fired at the suspects, who then fled. It is unknown whether either suspect was hit.

The victim was able to make it back to his car and “drive himself to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.” He was transported to a second hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the deliveryman was licensed to carry a gun for self-defense.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.