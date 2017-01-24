SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs approved Dr. Ben Carson’s nomination as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in a voice vote on Tuesday.

Carson’s nomination now goes before the full Senate for a vote, where he is expected to be easily confirmed.

“Few Democrats were in the room when the vote was called, but the vote indicates nonetheless that there was no controversy on the committee about Carson’s nomination,” the Washington Examiner reported:

“Dr. Carson has achieved a great deal of success during his impressive and accomplished career, and I was encouraged by his recent testimony before the committee,” said Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, after the vote. “He is committed to carrying forth the mandate of HUD and learning more from people directly affected by HUD policies. Now that his nomination has been voted favorably out of the committee, it is my hope that the full senate will follow suit in a timely manner.”

As Breitbart News reported on January 12:

Dr. Ben Carson sailed smoothly through his confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Housing and Urban Development before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday, despite grandstanding from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who used it as an opportunity to criticize President-elect Trump’s recently announced trust arrangement. Thank you for what was actually kind of fun,” Carson told the committee when the hearing ended a little more than two hours after it began.

After his expected confirmation by the full Senate, Carson has said he will undertake a listening tour, first with career employees of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, then around the country in communities that are living with the rules and regulations promulgated and enforced by the department.