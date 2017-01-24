Donald Trump Meets with Auto Executives: ‘We’re Bringing Jobs Back to the U.S. Big League’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump met with CEOs of automakers on Tuesday, promising to streamline the process for building factories in the United States to create more jobs.

“It’s happening; it’s happening big league,” he said, referring to jobs. “We’re bringing jobs back to the U.S. big league.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump said he was talking to all manufacturing companies about new facilities in the United States and wasn’t just singling out auto makers.

He also pointed out that the permitting process would be simplified, particularly permits from the Environmental Protection Agency. “I am to a large extent an environmentalist, believe me, but it’s out of control.”

Trump met with Ford Motor Co. President and CEO Mark Fields, General Motors Co. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, and Fiat Chrysler’s CEO Sergio Marchionne.