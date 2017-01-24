Fast Food Worker Who Allegedly Put Menstrual Blood on Customer’s Hamburger Turns Herself In

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Mississippi fast food worker has turned herself in to police after she allegedly put menstrual blood on a customer’s cheeseburger.

Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, turned herself in Monday morning to the Columbus Police Department and was released after she posted $5,000 bond, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The Columbus Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest Friday.

Samuel was working at Jack’s Restaurant January 7 when she allegedly put menstrual blood and saliva on a cheeseburger she served to a drive-thru customer between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m.

The victim, who is unidentified, reported the incident to police.

A co-worker told her mother what transpired, the details of which started to gain traction once her mother posted about it on Facebook, WJTV reported.

Samuel is no longer employed by the restaurant, and if convicted, she faces up to five years in prison on a felony charge of “knowingly selling unwholesome food and drink,” according to Mississippi Code of 2013.

Jack’s Family Restaurant is cooperating with the authorities and is conducting its own internal investigation.

The Mississippi Department of Health is also conducting an investigation.