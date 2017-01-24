SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Florida mother is accused of giving alcohol to minors and having sex with five underage boys at her daughter’s house party.

Jaimie Ayer, 40, of Bradenton, came home to her daughter’s party December 23 and allegedly provided alcohol to the teenagers, the Daily Mail reported.

The woman eventually told a boy that she needed to shower and that he should help her, according to the arrest report.

Her daughter and other party-goers allegedly caught her later having sex in front of two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17. Three more boys have come forward alleging that Ayer had sex with them.

Three of the five alleged victims are 16 years old.

Ayer was arrested on three counts of unlawful sexual activity and now faces an additional four counts of that charge after the other boys came forward, the Miami Herald reported.

Ayer appeared intoxicated when authorities apprehended her, said the arrest affidavit.

She is being held on $22,500 bond and remains in the Manatee County Jail.