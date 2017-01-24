Poll: ‘Liberal Lion’ Elizabeth Warren Less Popular Than GOP Governor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Recent polling has found that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who is seen as the Democratic Party’s “liberal lion,” is far less popular than the state’s Republican Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA).

Even though Massachusetts went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 General Election, a poll conducted by WBUR found that only 44 percent of voters think Warren deserves reelection, compared with 51 percent who think Baker deserves reelection.

Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group, which conducts surveys for WBUR, attributes this, in large part, to bipartisanship and Sen. Warren’s lack of it.

“When you look at Elizabeth Warren’s favorables, only 12 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of her,” compared with “60 percent of Democrats” who view Charlie Baker favorably, Koczela reportedly said.

Meanwhile, 46 percent think someone else should have a chance at Warren’s seat, while only 29 percent think the same thing about Baker:

From our poll out today: Sen. Warren deserves reelection: 44%

Give someone else a chance: 46%https://t.co/5lKTJ1ZoyO — WBUR (@WBUR) January 23, 2017

“I don’t think that, as a group, they’re doing any sort of a good job,” Peter Anderson of Wilmington, one of the polled voters, told WMUR of the Democratic Party’s incumbents. “I think they should all be replaced.”

Other voters, like Anderson, have expressed dissatisfaction with their party’s leadership. So have some of the nation’s Democratic lawmakers who disagree with the fact that House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Reps. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Steny Hoyer (D-MD) were chosen to remain in their current posts.

Gov. Baker, who has served for years, reportedly has a 59 percent favorability rating, which is eight points better than Warren’s.

WBUR notes that 508 people participated in the poll, which was conducted over the telephone between January 15-17, and that there was a 4.4 percent margin of error.

While Sen. Warren has declared she will run for her seat in 2018, Gov. Baker has not yet announced plans to seek reelection.

