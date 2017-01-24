President Trump Meeting with Automakers to Bring Back Jobs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump will meet with automakers today to discuss how to bring back more jobs to the United States.

“I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!” Trump wrote on Twitter earlier this morning.

American taxpayers bailed out some of the biggest automakers like General Motors and Chrysler, losing $9.26 billion in the process, according to a report from the United States Treasury.

Trump has made auto jobs a key part of his presidency after excoriating automakers like Ford and General Motors for building factories outside the country to save money.

“General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!” Trump wrote on Twitter at the beginning of 2017. GM responded by announcing plans to invest $1 billion into factories in the United States.

Trump also targeted Ford Motor Company during the campaign for moving production to Mexico.

Ford Motor Company began the year announcing plans to cancel a $1.6 billion plant slated for Mexico, investing $700 million into a Michigan factory instead.

“One of the factors that we’re looking at is a more positive U.S. manufacturing business environment under President-elect Trump and some of the pro-growth policies he said he’s going to pursue,” said Ford CEO Mark Fields after the announcement. “And so this is a vote of confidence.”