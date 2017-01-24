Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway, NFL Star Ben Watson to Headline 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson are among the speakers scheduled for the 2017 March for Life Friday on the national mall in Washington, D.C.

The March for Life released its list of speakers:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kellyanne Conway, the highest ranking White House official to ever speak at the March, will now be joined by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Representative Mia Love (R-UT) and Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ), along with many other prominent pro-life figures – including Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson, former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of ‘And Then There Were None’ Abby Johnson, Mexican Telenovela star Karyme Lozano, author and radio host Eric Metaxas, and Bishop Vincent Matthews of the Church of God in Christ, who advocates for adoption in the African-American community.

The March for Life announced a surprise VIP guest at the rally as well.

“I’m delighted to welcome a remarkable line-up of rally speakers for what will truly be a historic 44th annual March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, March for Life president.

“Each of our speakers exemplifies this year’s theme, ‘the power of one’, in a beautiful way,” noted Mancini. “Their words are sure to motivate the marchers, as well as the millions of pro-life Americans who will be watching, who dedicate themselves to restoring a culture of life in the United States.”

Conway is a longstanding pro-life advocate, and Watson last year discussed the disproportionately high number of black babies aborted at clinics such as Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

A devout Christian, Watson told TurningPointFriends.org as Planned Parenthood celebrated its centennial anniversary, “I do know that blacks kind of represent a large portion of the abortions, and I do know that honestly the whole idea with Planned Parenthood and [founder Margaret] Sanger in the past was to exterminate blacks, and it’s kind of ironic that it’s working.”

The March for Life is the world’s largest pro-life demonstration and each year draws tens of thousands of Americans from across the nation.

The rally will begin at 11:45 a.m. EST and the march will start at 1:00 p.m. EST.

The March for Life will begin on the grounds of the National Mall and end in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.