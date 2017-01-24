Trump Signs Five Executive Actions, Moving Keystone and Dakota Pipelines Forward

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump signed five executive actions Tuesday, moving forward the process to build the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, pushing for the companies to use pipes manufactured in the United States.

“We will build our own pipeline. We will build our own pipes … like we used to in the old days,” Trump said after signing the orders.

Other executive actions included a process to expedite environmental approvals for new infrastructures and a process to streamline regulations.

Trump called the permitting processing “incredibly cumbersome, long, [and] horrible,” and he called the regulatory process “a tangled-up mess.”

By expediting the process, he explained, he could increase the speed of major projects, putting more American workers back to work.