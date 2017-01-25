Donald Trump Calls for Voter Fraud Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump continues to argue that the 2016 election was fraught with illegal voting, despite deafening protest of the media that he lacks the evidence to prove it.

But Trump took a major step forward to further the narrative, by calling for an investigation in a message written on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” he wrote. “Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

Trump told members of Congress on Monday that he would have won the popular vote if there wasn’t illegal voting in the 2016 election.