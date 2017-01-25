SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

PHILADELPHIA, Pensylvania–Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R.-Wis.) celebrated Wednesday, along with other House Republicans, President Donald J. Trump’s signing of executive orders initiating his promised wall along the Mexican border and clamping down on jurisdictions that flaunt their obligation to report immigrant lawbreakers — so-called “sanctuary cities.”

“This is about keeping Americans safe. We are committed to working with the administration to stop the influx of illegal immigration along the southern border, protect our homeland, and uphold the rule of law,” said Ryan, who is in Philadelphia for the annual retreat for GOP congressmen and senators. “I applaud President Trump for keeping his promise to make this a national priority.”

Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders. Full speech from today @DHSgov: https://t.co/CXn2u87Vv6 pic.twitter.com/48iZam5Fai — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Joining the speaker was Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee Rep. Michael McCaul (R.-Texas), who said the action the president took was long overdue.

“For years, Americans have demanded that Washington do its job and secure our borders,” McCaul said.

“I applaud the President for moving swiftly to put in place the multi-layered barrier defenses we need to keep criminals, drugs, and potential terrorists out of our country,” he said.

McCaul said he was happy Trump ended the practice of releasing criminal aliens, instead of deporting them back to their home country.

“But the president didn’t stop there. He is putting an end to the last Administration’s reckless immigration policies by ensuring we don’t just ‘catch and release’ illegal aliens, but that we catch and deport them—especially those who have committed crimes,” he said.

The Texas congressman, a former federal prosecutor, said he supports Trump’s withholding federal funds from those sanctuary cities.

“Finally, President Trump is sending a clear message to cities: if you harbor illegal aliens and refuse to comply with federal law, you will be stripped of federal grant dollars,” he said. “I will work closely with the White House to ensure the Administration has all necessary resources and authorities to secure our border, enforce our laws, and protect the United States.”

The new leader of the House Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows (R.-N.C.), also lined up to support Trump’s executive orders on “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements.”

“Border security is a common sense proposal that Republicans have campaigned on for years, and it’s a solution that the American people demanded in this last election,” Meadows said.

“It’s high time we kept our promise,” he said. “I applaud President Trump for acting on his commitments and keeping the security of the American people a top priority.”